López Obrador slammed the governor of Texas, for his declaration against Mexican cartels

The Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, accused the governor of Texas (USA), Greg Abbott, of “politicking” this Thursday for declaring the Mexican drug cartels as terrorists.

It would be necessary to see if it is up to him to make that declaration if it has nothing to do with the federal government, but the elections are in November and they always use immigration issues for electoral purposes and that is why they take these measures,” declared AMLO in his daily press conference.

López Obrador referred to the executive order that Abbott, of the Republican party, issued this Wednesday to designate the Mexican cartels that traffic fentanyl to Texas as terrorists, in particular the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

The American politician also sent a letter to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, demanding that these criminal organizations be designated as terrorists in the federal classification.

AMLO questioned the Texan’s measure and linked it to the anti-immigrant policies that he has adopted prior to the November elections when he competes for his re-election.

“I do not think that Abbott will have the votes of Mexicans or Hispanics. Things are already changing, we are not going to allow any abuse. All of this is politicking,” said López Obrador.

The president recalled that “about a month or two months ago, the governor of Texas implemented an operation to check the brakes of trailers at the border”, which generated “large queues, blocked the United States border with Mexico causing a lot of damage to international trade.”

For this reason, AMLO accused legislators in the United States, from both parties, of thinking that practices such as “building walls, mistreating migrants, and repressing them will give them votes in times of election.

Lopez Obrador said that these practices no longer work because in the United States, in Mexico, and throughout the world, there is greater awareness.”

“People do not allow themselves to be manipulated and, if the man wants to be re-elected, he should take into account that there are many Mexicans, and many Hispanics in Texas and throughout the United States, and they do not agree that migrants are mistreated,” Obrador said.

The Government of Mexico and the government of Texas have had disagreements this year regarding the re-election of Abbott, who is also emerging as a possible presidential candidate in 2024.

