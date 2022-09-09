Looking for Luxury Travel in Merida?

Decu Downtown Mérida — Luxury with local flare

Located in Mérida’s historic Centro, Decu Downtown is a unique hotel that seamlessly combines luxury and tradition.

As soon as you step into Mérida’s Decu Downtown hotel, you know you have arrived somewhere special. Photo: Decu Downtown Hotel

Decu’s guiding philosophy centers around the idea that traveling should be comfortable, but also an opportunity to reach out and mingle with locals and experience history — after all if all you want is to be comfortable why leave home?

Music is a big part of life in Mérida, traditional trova, salsa, mariachi, contemporary? The city has it all. Photo: Decu Downtown Hotel

This eight-room boutique hotel first opened its doors just last year, but somehow already feels timeless. This likely has to do with its seamless combination of traditional Colonial architecture and cutting-edge design.

“It was very important to us to ensure that the grand casona that is today home to the hotel retained its historic charm, while at the same time adding touches of contemporary elegance to enhance the experience of our guests,” says celebrated Mérida-based architect, Fernando Abreu.

The hotel’s cozy lounge and common areas are perfect for taking a break after day trips or sipping away at a cocktail. Photo: Decu Downtown Hotel

Decu Downtown’s slogan “Uncrowded Luxury,” really get to the heart of what staying at their hotel feels like. “You won’t find long check-in lines or crowded restaurants here, relaxation and a laidback atmosphere is key for us,” says hotel manager, Michelle Perez.

