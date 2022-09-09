Looking for Luxury Travel in Merida?

Decu Downtown Mérida — Luxury with local flare
Located in Mérida’s historic Centro, Decu Downtown is a unique hotel that seamlessly combines luxury and tradition.
Decu’s guiding philosophy centers around the idea that traveling should be comfortable, but also an opportunity to reach out and mingle with locals and experience history — after all if all you want is to be comfortable why leave home?
This eight-room boutique hotel first opened its doors just last year, but somehow already feels timeless. This likely has to do with its seamless combination of traditional Colonial architecture and cutting-edge design.
“It was very important to us to ensure that the grand casona that is today home to the hotel retained its historic charm, while at the same time adding touches of contemporary elegance to enhance the experience of our guests,” says celebrated Mérida-based architect, Fernando Abreu.
Decu Downtown’s slogan “Uncrowded Luxury,” really get to the heart of what staying at their hotel feels like. “You won’t find long check-in lines or crowded restaurants here, relaxation and a laidback atmosphere is key for us,” says hotel manager, Michelle Perez.
