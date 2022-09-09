Kay makes landfall on the Baja California peninsula

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Kay has made landfall on a sparsely populated peninsula on Mexico’s Pacific coast and forecasters say it may bring rains to southernmost California by the weekend.
The storm’s maximum sustained winds weakened to near 75 mph, barely a Category 1 storm, and Kay is expected to continue weakening into a tropical storm in the coming hours.
The eye of the storm came ashore Thursday afternoon near Bahia Asuncion in Baja California Sur state.
Kay is forecast to move back out over cooler water, weakening it.
