Judge in Ayotzinapa case charged for “massive releases”

Samuel Ventura ordered up to 120 release orders in favor of those implicated in the disappearance of the students.
By agreement of the Gabinete de Seguridad, this Friday, September 23rd, a complaint was filed against the Federal Criminal Prosecution District Judge, based in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Samuel Ventura Ramos, who is handling the Ayotzinapa case and who ordered the release of 120 people involved.
The legal areas of the Secretaría de Gobernación and the Secretaría de Seguridad and Protección Ciudadana (SSPC) went to the General Prosecutor of the Republic (FGR) to file the complaint.
He is accused of the probable commission of crimes against the administration of justice and whatever may result.
A few days ago, the judge acquitted 24 people involved in the attempted murder of a student in Iguala, Guerrero, who has been in a vegetative state since the day of the events, on September 26th, 2014.
In spite of this, the accused were not released because they were prosecuted for the crimes of organized crime and the forced disappearance of people.
On September 14th, the judge also acquitted José Luis Abarca, former municipal president of Iguala, of kidnapping, though he continues to serve prison time for other crimes.
In total, there are more than 120 acquittals issued by this judge in favor of the accused.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
—
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Fumigation activities continue in Merida’s comisarías
Fumigation and pesticide abatement activities will.
-
Cruz Roja in Yucatán will seek to expand its services
In Yucatan, 600 to 800 emergencies.
-
SSY will hold the 2022 National Rabies Vaccination Day in Yucatan
The Yucatan Ministry of Health (SSY).
-
Dog tears off a child’s ear in Cansahcab, Yucatan
A 9-year-old boy, a 4th-grade student,.
-
SSY carries out the fumigation of 270 neighborhoods across Mérida
“To prevent diseases transmitted by mosquitoes,.
-
Fiona slams Caribbean islands and heads to Canadian coasts
Fiona, a Category 4 hurricane, pounded.
-
Sports Tourism will leave a significant economic spill on the state of Yucatan
The “Fisu America Games” are expected.
-
Two men convicted for a robbery committed with violence in Progreso, Yucatan
After evaluating the evidence presented by.
-
Merida Airport registered more than 278 thousand passengers in August.
It surpassed the previous historic month,.
-
New birth certificates in Mayan language
With the firm purpose of providing.
Leave a Comment