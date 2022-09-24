Judge in Ayotzinapa case charged for “massive releases”

Samuel Ventura ordered up to 120 release orders in favor of those implicated in the disappearance of the students.

By agreement of the Gabinete de Seguridad, this Friday, September 23rd, a complaint was filed against the Federal Criminal Prosecution District Judge, based in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Samuel Ventura Ramos, who is handling the Ayotzinapa case and who ordered the release of 120 people involved.

The legal areas of the Secretaría de Gobernación and the Secretaría de Seguridad and Protección Ciudadana (SSPC) went to the General Prosecutor of the Republic (FGR) to file the complaint.

He is accused of the probable commission of crimes against the administration of justice and whatever may result.

A few days ago, the judge acquitted 24 people involved in the attempted murder of a student in Iguala, Guerrero, who has been in a vegetative state since the day of the events, on September 26th, 2014.

In spite of this, the accused were not released because they were prosecuted for the crimes of organized crime and the forced disappearance of people.

On September 14th, the judge also acquitted José Luis Abarca, former municipal president of Iguala, of kidnapping, though he continues to serve prison time for other crimes.

In total, there are more than 120 acquittals issued by this judge in favor of the accused.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom

—







Comments

comments