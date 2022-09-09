International Mobility Program 2023 to Canada and the US seeks to benefit 340 Yucatecan students

The International Mobility Program 2023 to Canada and the United States seeks to benefit 340 students, who will go abroad to practice the language.

Yucatecan students from state higher education institutions continue to learn and increase their level of English abroad, as part of the 2023 International Mobility Program to Canada and the United States, promoted by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal within the State Agenda for this language learning activity.

The plan aims to promote the internationalization and strengthening of this language among outstanding students with low economic resources, and it is expected to double the number of beneficiaries in 2022, which was 170, with 117 women and 53 men, from 32 private and public schools.

For that occasion, those selected belonged to 10 academic areas: Administration and Business; Agronomy and Veterinary; Arts and Humanities; Health and Natural Sciences; Mathematics and Statistics; Social and Law; Education; Engineering, Manufacturing and Construction; Services, and Information and Communication Technologies.

The beneficiaries of this initiative, part of the State Agenda for English, developed by the Executive through the Secretariat for Research, Innovation and Higher Education (Siies), had the opportunity to train at the Universities of Regina and Saskatchewan, in Canada, as well as from Michigan and Indiana from Pennsylvania, in the United States.

For the 2023 call, more than 40 institutions from both countries were interested, and as instructed by the Governor, efforts were doubled so that 340 Yucatecan students had access. The aforementioned schools participate and negotiations were undertaken with St. Lawrence College and schools belonging to the Navitas Global group.

Again, blocks of between 25 and 45 students will be formed, depending on the availability of each university; they may start from April to November 2023. The investment for the call ranges between 20 and 24 million pesos to cover academic costs and lodging, food, air and land transportation, and traveler insurance.

The implementation of the 4-dimensions program goes as follows: legal basis, learning support, and performance of teachers and students to strengthen language standards among those who attend and graduate from any educational level. A method that has proven effective in improving language proficiency is cultural immersion, which can be applied for short stays in English-speaking countries.

