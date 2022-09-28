Inauguration of Yucatan’s Science and Higher Education Campus

On Tuesday, September 20, the Merida Campus of the Instituto de Ciencias y Estudios Superiores de Yucatán (Icesy), located in the Yucatan capital, was officially inaugurated.

The Campus was blessed by the Arzobispo Emérito of Yucatan, Emilio Carlos Berlie Belaunzaran.

Icesy was born from the inspiration of its founder and rector, Carlos L. Dorantes del Rosal, a visionary leader and tireless fighter for education whose Yucatecan roots called him to establish this Campus to contribute to the development of society in the southeast of our country.

It counts on the collaboration of a consolidated educational institution with more than 43 years of experience in the formation of countless generations of leaders and human beings of excellence: the Instituto de Ciencias y Estudios Superiores de Tamaulipas, A.C., which, with the Mérida Campus, has 36 branches distributed in 8 states of the country.

The school was created under total education, which allows students to study in the same institution at all educational levels, from elementary school to graduate studies.

Icesy offers the Yucatecan community an educational system committed to offering quality services in the integral formation of the student, based on the current requirements of the productive sector, through personalized attention, oriented to human development, and training in values with avant-garde and functional infrastructure.

In addition, it has trained teachers with a service spirit, which makes possible an academic community with students, parents, teachers, and administrators united around the idea of knowledge and constant improvement so that our graduates reach the highest intellectual, professional and personal levels.

The Icesy Campus, Mérida, begins activities with Bachelor’s Degrees in Criminology and Criminalistics, Languages, Law, Gastronomy, and Business Administration. These are taught on a four-month plan, and the school offers society quality education at affordable costs and an attractive scholarship program.

They also count on important partnerships allowing professional internships and social service in various public and private institutions. Thanks to their academic linkage synergies, their students can carry out national and international academic exchanges during their education.

Furthermore, they are a Cambridge University Certifying House and an American Heart Association Evaluation Center. They are also committed to the welfare and social responsibility, which is why the Centro Mexicano de Filantropía has distinguished them for the eighth consecutive year with the ESR distinction.

They also have the ISO 9001: 2015 Quality Certification for the “Provision of administration services of policies and main regulations in the educational sector” by Lloyd’s Register Quality Assurance.

All these actions together make up a solid institution committed to excellence in education.







Comments

comments