In Mexico, September is the month of the Homeland

September is El Mes de la Patria in Mexico, the month of the Homeland, when Mexico celebrates its Independence from Spain on September 16th. And in true Mexican style, they celebrate the entire month.

The streets are decked out in green, white, and red, which are the national colors of Mexico, and street vendors sell flags, streamers, balloons, and other things to celebrate the event.

Many of the restaurants in Puerto Vallarta and other cities throughout Mexico have special menus during the month of September that feature traditional dishes for this time of year.

Chiles en Nogada (Photo: pixabay)

One of the most famous dishes is Chile en Nogada, or chile in a walnut sauce. This stuffed poblano chile is usually served cold and is stuffed with a mixture of traditional mincemeat and covered in a white walnut sauce garnished with pomegranate seeds. The colors represent the Mexican flag and the dish was created precisely because September is the season for pomegranates.

If you have a chance to try this delicious, if not unusual recipe, you will not be sorry! In Puerto Vallarta, you can try Chile en Nogada from mid-August through early October at Kaiser Maximilian restaurant, and year-round at The Red Cabbage.

Although the holiday is the 16th of September the festivities actually begin a couple of days before. On the 13th of September, Mexico remembers the fallen young soldiers who died in the Battle of Chapultepec in 1847 in Mexico’s war with the United States. El Día de los Niños Heroes celebrates the slain cadets that fought so bravely for their country.

The 14th of September is known as El Día del Charro, or Day of the Cowboy. There is a grand parade through downtown with traditional costumes worn by women and horsemen and their regal horses. The 15th of September is Noche del Grito, or Night of the Yell. At 11 pm all over Mexico, people gather in the main plazas of their towns and the mayor, together with the President of Mexico from the National Palace in Mexico City, gives “El Grito” (the cry of independence), commemorating El Grito de Dolores where Father Dolores Hidalgo launched the War for Independence on the night of September 15, 1810.

If you have never been in Mexico for Noche del Grito, you have no idea what you have been missing. The feeling of unity, patriotism and joy is exhilarating – imagine an entire country yelling ¡Viva Mexico! at the same time.

After the Grito there is usually an all-night party in the streets with fireworks and music. The next day is a holiday so unless you are a huge fan of parades, it is a great day to relax with your family.







Comments

comments