Hurricane Earl is stronger and a new system is in the forecast

The peak of hurricane season arrives next Saturday, Septmber 10th — and the Atlantic is bustling with activity.

The National Hurricane Center on Friday is watching Hurricane Earl, which is forecast to turn into a powerful post-tropical cyclone in the Atlantic on Saturday.

Earl’s swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions across portions of the U.S. East Coast, Bermuda, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland through the weekend, the hurricane center said. A tropical storm warning for Bermuda was discontinued on Friday.

Forecasters are also watching a new disturbance that is forecast to move off the coast of Africa by early next week. There are two other disturbances in the Atlantic, one whose window to form into a “short-lived tropical cyclone” is closing.

None are a threat to the Yucatan Peninsula or to the Florida Peninsula (at least not yet).

Here’s your forecast:

Hurricane Earl

Hurricane Earl was about 255 miles east-northeast of Bermuda Friday morning. The Category 2 storm is rushing quickly northeast at 22 mph and is forecast to go a little faster later Friday before slowing considerably over the weekend in the Atlantic.

Data from NOAA hurricane hunters shows that Earl’s maximum sustained winds increased early Friday to near 100 mph with higher gusts. Its wind field also grew overnight, with hurricane-force winds extending up to 80 miles from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extending up to 230 miles.

Forecasters expect Earl’s strength will fluctuate though it should retain its Category 2 status for most of Friday. The forecast no longer shows it nearing Category 3-level strength.

“Whether Earl’s recent satellite degradation is another temporary hiccup or the start of a weakening trend as it undergoes extratropical transition over the next 24 h isn’t yet clear, but either way the intensity guidance is now in good agreement that little or no intensification is expected going forward,” the hurricane center said in its 11 a.m. advisory.

