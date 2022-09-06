Guatemalan TAG Airlines has canceled four consecutive flights in and out of Merida

After the announcement of the air connection between Flores, Guatemala, and Mérida, Yucatán, the company TAG Airlines has canceled four consecutive flights.

For the fourth consecutive week, airports in the southeast reported that the air transport TAG Airlines of Guatemala canceled flight 223 that was scheduled to leave at 7:50 a.m. from the Mérida International Airport “Manuel Crescencio Rejón y Alcalá”, bound for Flores, being one of the setbacks of today’s 42 departure and arrival operations.

