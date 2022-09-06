Guatemalan TAG Airlines has canceled four consecutive flights in and out of Merida

After the announcement of the air connection between Flores, Guatemala, and Mérida, Yucatán, the company TAG Airlines has canceled four consecutive flights.
For the fourth consecutive week, airports in the southeast reported that the air transport TAG Airlines of Guatemala canceled flight 223 that was scheduled to leave at 7:50 a.m. from the Mérida International Airport “Manuel Crescencio Rejón y Alcalá”, bound for Flores, being one of the setbacks of today’s 42 departure and arrival operations.
For the fourth consecutive week, airports in the southeast reported that the air transport TAG Airlines of Guatemala canceled flight 223 that was scheduled to leave at 7:50 a.m. from the Mérida International Airport “Manuel Crescencio Rejón y Alcalá”, bound for Flores, Guatemala City.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
—
Comments
more recommended stories
-
The Valladolids of the world are twinned; Spain and Yucatan will exchange cultural heritage
The two Valladolid’s will unite to.
-
Mexico debates its no-bail policy for nonviolent suspects
In Mexico, a long list of.
-
Fatal accident on the Merida-Campeche
A young woman around 27 years.
-
Native Alaskan Electoral Win Continues Trend of Indigenous Political Representation
Mary Peltola responded to her win.
-
Kay has strengthened into a hurricane off Mexico’s Pacific coast
Tropical storm Kay strengthened into a.
-
Earl is forecast to be season’s 1st major hurricane
While the National Hurricane Center expects.
-
More cases of Monkeypox detected in Yucatan
Until September 5th, a total of.
-
Multicultural Gastronomic Meeting: Thursday, September 8, in the park of San Pedro Uxmal
Enjoy dishes such as barbecue, Enchiladas.
-
Remittances to Mexico break record again
Remittances to Mexico reached a record.
-
City 32 shopping plaza was inaugurated in the north of Mérida
On Friday, September 3rd, the City.
Leave a Comment