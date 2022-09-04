Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal inaugurates Plaza City32

Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal inaugurated Plaza City32, which generated 800 new sources of employment.

Mérida, Yucatán, September 2, 2022.- The confidence of Yucatecan businessmen in the state is demonstrated by their investment in this project that generates more jobs for the people of Yucatan.

The all-new Plaza City32, was inaugurated on Friday, September 2, by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal. and whose construction left an economic spill of 1,200 million pesos and more than 800 sources of work.

Vila Dosal and the president of Grupo Palace Resorts, José Antonio Chapur Zahoul, toured the Palace Resorts building located in the north of the city created with avant-garde and unique design in Mérida, and which boasts 12 corporate offices, a commercial plaza, and the Hotel Camino Real with 130 rooms.

Yucatecan businessmen continue to invest in the state, where the legal certainty and security are the most important features,

What truly lifts people out of poverty is having a well-paid job with social security. Gov. Mauricio Vila Dosal

“What we need is for growth to be egalitarian; one thing is Mérida and what we see here, and another thing is the rest of the state. If we really want Yucatan to grow evenly, that all the people of Yucatan have the same opportunities, we have to bring employment to the rest of the state”, the Governor said.

Before the president of the Business Coordinating Council (CCE), Jorge Charruf Cáceres, Vila Dosal recalled that his government has focused on jobs not only in Mérida, but also the interior of the state.

In the last 3 weeks, more than 5,300 new job sources statewide have been announced.

“We are talking about plants like Steelex, in Kanasín; large companies, like Bachoco, investing in Peto; of Vertical Knits, investing in Espita, investing in Peto, and we are also talking about companies like Accenture, which is going to have its headquarters here”, the governor explained.

In the presence of Yucatecan investors, Vila Dosal continued: “We are aware that jobs are not generated by the Government, but by businessmen, who take the risk and invest their capital in our state, so our administration has to create the conditions for these investments to arrive, guaranteeing legal certainty and security in the state.

In this sense, Chapur Zahoul acknowledged the support and facilities provided by the State Government and the Mérida City Council for the consolidation of this project, which currently has more than 600 collaborators in its corporate offices.

“For our business partners, being in Yucatan means a lot, because they are guaranteed the safety of their families and their investments,” he said.

The shopping plaza has a focus on lifestyle and luxury and has different lines of business such as furniture, decoration, fitness, spa and a wide range of first class restaurants and bars, local and national businesses such as Ki’Xocolatl, Kukis By Maru, Bachour, Magstone, Hovel Barber & Relax, Food Hall, Marbol, Cúcara Mácara, Mítica, among others.







