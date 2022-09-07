Former Tere Cazola employee files complaint for sexual harassment and gender-based violence

The former employee identified as A.G., filed a criminal complaint against the pastry and confectionery company Tere Cazola, for sexual harassment, abuse of power, and gender violence during the more than two years that she worked for them.

The young woman pointed out that after resigning from the company she filed a complaint with the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), from which she awaits the results of the investigations.

She stated that while she worked at this company she was a victim of digital violence since they used her photos without her consent to spread them among the other employees.

The complainant also said that one of her colleagues inappropriately touched her, and although she reported the incident to one of her supervisors, the subject only received a slight sanction and she was transferred to another branch.

In addition, she declared that managers would offer higher salaries and better jobs in exchange for sexual favors.

These facts were recorded in the investigation folder at the FGE, and the woman stated that she hopes the corresponding procedure will be followed up.

