Former mayor of Iguala acquitted for Ayotzinapa case

Due to a lack of evidence linking him to the kidnapping and disappearance of the 43 students from Ayotzinapa, a federal judge acquitted José Abarca, former mayor of Iguala, Guerrero, the town where the 43 students were seen alive for the last time.

Despite the resolution, the politician will continue to be held in the Altiplano prison, as he is accused of organized crime, money laundering, and the death of activist Arturo Hernández.

Last August, Alejandro Encinas, Undersecretary for Human Rights of the Interior, stated that they had evidence that Abarca and leaders of Guerreros Unidos, in collusion with authorities, ordered the disappearance of the students. Acquitted, former mayor of Iguala for Ayotzinapa case

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom

