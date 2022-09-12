  • Entertainment,
    • Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard dances to a Bad Bunny song on TikTok

    Marcelo Ebrard, Foreign Minister of Mexico, joined the trend, in one of the most popular networks of the moment, by “dancing” a song by Bad Bunny.

    The foreign secretary tripped while he was walking and used that specific moment to repeat it several times, pretending to dance, attaching a famous Bad Rabbit song.

    @m_ebrard ¡Újule! Por poquito😅 Pero no sabían que todo estaba planeado para hacerles un TikTok 😜 #MarceloEbrard #futbol #degiracontiktok #politiktok ♬ sonido original – Marcelo Ebrard

    “Ooooppss! That was close… but people don’t know that everything was planned to be posted on TikTok!” reads the description of the seven-second video.

    They have more than 263 thousand followers on the platform, where they share material of all kinds.

