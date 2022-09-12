Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard dances to a Bad Bunny song on TikTok

Marcelo Ebrard, Foreign Minister of Mexico, joined the trend, in one of the most popular networks of the moment, by “dancing” a song by Bad Bunny.
The foreign secretary tripped while he was walking and used that specific moment to repeat it several times, pretending to dance, attaching a famous Bad Rabbit song.
@m_ebrard ¡Újule! Por poquito😅 Pero no sabían que todo estaba planeado para hacerles un TikTok 😜 #MarceloEbrard #futbol #degiracontiktok #politiktok ♬ sonido original – Marcelo Ebrard
“Ooooppss! That was close… but people don’t know that everything was planned to be posted on TikTok!” reads the description of the seven-second video.
They have more than 263 thousand followers on the platform, where they share material of all kinds.
Yo por supuesto #ConMarceloSi 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/NFYhSLzVeO— Martha Delgado (@marthadelgado) September 11, 2022
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
—
Comments
more recommended stories
-
As thousands of illegals flood into the US every day, Kamala Harris says “border is secure”
Vice President Kamala Harris twice declared the U.S..
-
Two women arrested for drug dealing in Playa del Carmen
Two women were arrested in Playa.
-
AMLO announces that Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard will attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
AMLO recalled that his government sent.
-
Yucatan is the state of the country where its inhabitants feel safer: INEGI
Yucatecans considered that they live in.
-
Man resists alleged sexual abuse and is run over by a car in Tekax
A young man had a broken.
-
Fleeing the insecurity situation in Cancún, El Chef moves to Mérida, Yucatán
“El Chef” restaurant migrated to the.
-
Tropical Storm Kay unleashed one year’s worth of rain, flooding Northern Baja and Southern California
Tropical Storm Kay unleashed intense winds,.
-
Tanker truck full of fuel collides with passenger bus in Tamaulipas
A crash between a tanker truck.
-
Charles proclaimed King at a historic ceremony
King Charles was officially proclaimed as.
-
Ricky Martin sued again for alleged assault
Ricky Martin is being sued once.
Leave a Comment