Fleeing the insecurity situation in Cancún, El Chef moves to Mérida, Yucatán

“El Chef” restaurant migrated to the city of Mérida, after the insecurity problems the business faced in Cancún.

After 25 years of working in the restaurant industry, chef Luis Cruz decided to start his personal project, and although he did it in a popular neighborhood in Cancun -region 100-, for 7 years he served dishes of international stature, at affordable prices.

In 2021, after the visit of a client who posted a video on TikTok, the restaurant “El Chef” became very famous and you had to queue to enter the place and taste the cuisine of its owner, chef Luis Cruz.

However, the problem of insecurity reached El Chef, and although it was never said if it was due to theft or “right of the floor”, on May 16 he reported the closure of the restaurant. The State Attorney General’s Office came out to reject problems of violence against the place.

Chef Luis Cruz no longer saw Cancún as an option and emigrated to Mérida to relaunch his business, and in recent weeks he has regained fame on social networks, in Yucatán, which promises more security for his company.

Location: El Chef Mérida, Calle 70 630, Cd Caucel, 97314 Mérida, Yuc.

