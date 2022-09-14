FIFA World Cup Trophy to visit Mexico in October

Check the dates on which the Trophy will be exhibited, where it is planned to visit CDMX, Monterrey and Guadalajara. In addition, there will be different activities for fans
Mexico will have the longest stay in the FIFA World Cup Trophy in the world.
The FIFA World Cup Trophy will visit Mexico City, Monterrey and Guadalajara, and then continue its journey through Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
THE DATES IN MEXICO:
– From October 15 to 18 at CDMX.
– October 19 in Monterrey.
– October 20 in Guadalajara.
Mexico will have the honor of having the longest trophy stay in the world.
It will be the first time that the trophy visits the 32 countries qualified for the Qatar 2022 World Cup and it is expected that, this year, it will visit 51 countries and territories.
For fans, there will be different interactive and digital activities.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
—
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Driving Inclusion & Social Change in Campeche: One Woman’s Campaign
Summer of 1995, in the lush.
-
Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard dances to a Bad Bunny song on TikTok
Marcelo Ebrard, Foreign Minister of Mexico,.
-
Hacienda San Francisco Tzacalhá an ideal place to reconnect with yourself
If you’re the kind of person.
-
Scientists might have found exoplanet that could be almost completely covered in water
There is more important work for.
-
Carnivorous plant’s last meal shocked students in Georgia
One of Georgia’s notorious meat-eating plants.
-
Merida bus drivers receive awareness training
A total of 31 public transport.
-
65,600 adults do not have an elementary school education in Campeche
According to a report by the.
-
Charles proclaimed King at a historic ceremony
King Charles was officially proclaimed as.
-
Ricky Martin sued again for alleged assault
Ricky Martin is being sued once.
-
Looking for Luxury Travel in Merida?
Decu Downtown Mérida — Luxury with.
Leave a Comment