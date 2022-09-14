FIFA World Cup Trophy to visit Mexico in October

Check the dates on which the Trophy will be exhibited, where it is planned to visit CDMX, Monterrey and Guadalajara. In addition, there will be different activities for fans

Mexico will have the longest stay in the FIFA World Cup Trophy in the world.

The FIFA World Cup Trophy will visit Mexico City, Monterrey and Guadalajara, and then continue its journey through Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

THE DATES IN MEXICO:

– From October 15 to 18 at CDMX.

– October 19 in Monterrey.

– October 20 in Guadalajara.

It will be the first time that the trophy visits the 32 countries qualified for the Qatar 2022 World Cup and it is expected that, this year, it will visit 51 countries and territories.

For fans, there will be different interactive and digital activities.

—







