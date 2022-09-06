Fatal accident on the Merida-Campeche

A young woman around 27 years old, who was traveling as a passenger on a tricycle on the Mérida-Campeche federal highway, lost her life when the taxi was hit by a compact vehicle and then by an ambulance that was right behind the compact.

The tragic event also left a couple of injured, apparently relatives of the now deceased who remained seated in a state of shock while they were being assessed by state paramedics and awaiting the legal proceedings.

The road incident occurred on the Umán-Chocholá section, near the second convenience store, when the mototaxi was hit from behind by the compact Chevrolet vehicle.

An ambulance from Opichén was heading in the same direction, just a few meters behind the other car, and was involved in the tragic accident.

Police officers arrived at the site to cordon off the area while waiting for the Forensic Medical Service to remove the body.

The experts in charge of the legal proceedings will establish the corresponding responsibilities.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom

