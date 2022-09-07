Expo Café 2022: September 8-10 CDMX

Expo Café 2022: From September 08 to 10, 2022 | WTC, Mexico City
Why Participate
- The most important coffee trade show in Mexico
- Helps to improve your business
- During 3 days the coffee industry under the same roof
- Besides the trade show, EXPO CAFE offers workshops, conferences and tasting and Roaster
- Every year, we have been increasing the number of visitors
Results Expo Café 2019
- Total Attendance 31,340
- Professional Buyers 21,624
- Consumers 9,716
- Exhibitors 270
Exhibitors
Coffee State Councils, producers, roasters, coffee grinders, packing, suppliers, equipment, vending machines, manufacturers of coffee products (liquors, sweets and Handcrafts), franchises and brand promoters, commercial garnishing and furniture for coffee shops and restaurants, accessories for its preparation and consumption.
Buyers
Coffee shops, restaurants, hotels, specialized stores entrepreneurs (specialized stores, boutiques and franchises), managers and directors of companies of diverse coffee-producing regions, national and foreign investors, promoters and coffee commercializes, roasters and representatives of the agricultural sector.
- Professional Buyers: Cafeterias, Executive Bars of Coffee, Restaurants, Banquets, Hotels, Dining rooms, Universities, Hospital, Producers, Roasters, Manufacturers or Distributors of Coffee Machines, Bars, Stores, and Supermarkets.
- Direct Consumers: Interested to buy Vending Machines; Interested in mounting a Cafeteria; he only wants to learn more about world Coffee, and looks for solutions for coffee for my house or office.
