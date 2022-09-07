Expo Café 2022: September 8-10 CDMX

Expo Café 2022: From September 08 to 10, 2022 | WTC, Mexico City

Why Participate

The most important coffee trade show in Mexico

Helps to improve your business

During 3 days the coffee industry under the same roof

Besides the trade show, EXPO CAFE offers workshops, conferences and tasting and Roaster

Every year, we have been increasing the number of visitors

Results Expo Café 2019

Total Attendance 31,340

Professional Buyers 21,624

Consumers 9,716

Exhibitors 270

Exhibitors

Coffee State Councils, producers, roasters, coffee grinders, packing, suppliers, equipment, vending machines, manufacturers of coffee products (liquors, sweets and Handcrafts), franchises and brand promoters, commercial garnishing and furniture for coffee shops and restaurants, accessories for its preparation and consumption.

Buyers

Coffee shops, restaurants, hotels, specialized stores entrepreneurs (specialized stores, boutiques and franchises), managers and directors of companies of diverse coffee-producing regions, national and foreign investors, promoters and coffee commercializes, roasters and representatives of the agricultural sector.

Professional Buyers: Cafeterias, Executive Bars of Coffee, Restaurants, Banquets, Hotels, Dining rooms, Universities, Hospital, Producers, Roasters, Manufacturers or Distributors of Coffee Machines, Bars, Stores, and Supermarkets.

Direct Consumers: Interested to buy Vending Machines; Interested in mounting a Cafeteria; he only wants to learn more about world Coffee, and looks for solutions for coffee for my house or office.

