Espita high school students receive laptops to boost their technological knowledge

Students from the Technical Secondary School No. 12 in the municipality of Espita, Yucatan, have the necessary tools to develop technological skills by receiving laptops as a result of Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal’s push for education.

ESPITA, YUCATAN.- Working as a team with companies like Accenture to provide this equipment to Yucatecan campuses.

On behalf of the Governor, the head of the Ministry of Education (Segey), Liborio Vidal Aguilar, together with the operations director of Accenture Mexico, Claudia Majul Álvarez, verified the delivery of a total of 37 laptop computers to this campus, so that students have better opportunities for academic and personal development.

From the esplanade of this school and accompanied by the Municipal President of Espita, Martha Eugenia Mena Alcocer and the director of Secondary School No.12, Daniel López Estrella; the head of the Segey, Vidal Aguilar, recognized the invaluable work of Yucatecan teachers for their dedication and effort during these school cycles marked by the pandemic and that they were able to overcome with the support of available technologies.

“Now, with the donation of 37 computers from Accenture, the training of students is strengthened to develop technological and digital skills that will provide future opportunities for employability and entrepreneurship, thus fulfilling the request of Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal to provide our Yucatecan students with the necessary knowledge so that tomorrow they can get better paid jobs, “said the state official.

For her part, the director of operations of Accenture Mexico, pointed out that it is an achievement to materialize these first results in Yucatan, through the implementation of the Social Responsibility strategy called Skills to Succeed (skills for success), which has as objective to prepare people so that they have more tools for labor inclusion in the digital economy. She highlighted that Accenture is committed to equipping more than 5 million people by 2025.

