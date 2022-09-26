“El Corchito” a fantastic ecological nature reserve just minutes away from Mérida

El Corchito: “A natural wonder hidden among mangroves”

El Corchito, located in the municipality of Progreso, Yucatán, is the ideal place for nature lovers. This beautiful and small paradise is considered one of the most important ecological nature reserves on the Yucatán coast.

Located in an area of cenotes surrounded by vegetation, this place serves as a refuge and food source for several species of birds, crustaceans, mollusks, small mammals, and reptiles, among many others.

You must arrive by boat and cross a small island to get there. The whole path is filled with a wide variety of plants, birds, and cenotes that you can enjoy and admire.

Upon entering you will find the first cenote: “Helechos” (Ferns) very close to two small natural water springs; then, you will come across the “Corchito” which is wide, clean, and a little deeper, to get to it you have to go over the bridge that gives you a magnificent view of this beautiful place.

You should walk along a long path through the mangrove forest to find the third cenote, “Cenote Pájaros” (Cenote of Birds), the largest of the three.

The place offers facilities such as palapas for resting, a bridge to cross the canal, and a dock. As well as tours every day of the week, starting from Progreso.

Keep in mind you should carry mosquito repellent as well as biodegradable sunscreen in order to protect this natural wonder. Due to a new regulation, you can no longer bring food in an effort to prevent garbage and feeding the reserve’s animals.

Please keep in mind that it’s everyone’s responsibility to take care of nature and preserve these amazing places, do not disturb the different species, respect them because you are visiting their home.

As previously mentioned, you must take a boat transfer to get to the reserve, this has a price of $45 Mexican pesos per person for Mexican tourists and $90 Mexican pesos for tourists. The children’s rate is $35 Mexican pesos.

El Corchito is open every day from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Don’t miss out on this amazing place!

