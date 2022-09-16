Ecological Police rescue hatchling turtles on the beaches of Progreso

Ecological Police of Progreso continues to carry out important tasks in relation to the protection of sea turtles off the coast of Progreso and its police stations.
PROGRESO, YUCATAN.- With the last rescue of 31 newborn turtles found on the beaches of Progreso, during the patrols of its elements, the Ecological Police of the port, has become a core part of the 2022 Turtle Nesting Season, where its support work Cetmar 17 has generated even more prominence than the educational body itself, due to the enormous effort of the police elements and their commanders, to attend to each and every one of the reports on the subject.
the head of the Ecological Police, Obdulio Mena Sánchez, indicated that the surveillance work of the unit under his charge is 24 hours a day, every day of the week, relating to various issues, so that the elements through extensive effort manages to address the largest number of citizen reports in relation to ecological issues, while specifically in the case of turtles about 90% of the reports are made during the course between the night and the next morning, having a range of 100% attention in these cases.
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Mexican Independence Day celebrations will boost the local economy in Yucatan
The patriotic celebrations in Yucatan will.
-
Queen Elizabeth II will be buried next to her husband
Queen Elizabeth II will be buried.
-
Tropical wave will continue to generate rains in the Yucatan Peninsula
Tropical wave passage will continue to.
-
Cry of Independence in Mérida’s Plaza Grande
Mauricio Vila, governor of Yucatan, delivered.
-
AMLO attacks national media calling them liers
On Wednesday, September 14th, at his.
-
Mexico’s Armed Forces will continue with public security tasks until 2028
With the vote of the PRI.
-
Former mayor of Iguala acquitted for Ayotzinapa case
Due to a lack of evidence.
-
People condemn Prince Andrew’s return to public life
Since the death of the Queen.
-
8 members of an alleged human trafficking ring were arrested on the US-Mexico border
Eight people were arrested Tuesday in.
-
Tropical Depression Seven formed in the Atlantic
Tropical Depression Seven formed in the.
Leave a Comment