Earl is forecast to be season’s 1st major hurricane

While the National Hurricane Center expects Tropical Storm Earl to become this hurricane’s season’s first major hurricane later this week, it joins Hurricane Danielle in a predicted path to meander in the open Atlantic. All the while, forecasters are keeping track of a third tropical wave that has emerged off the west coast of Africa.

(NOAA).- In its 5 a.m. update on Tuesday, the NHC said Tropical Storm Earl resumed a slow northward motion that is expected to continue for the next several days followed by a turn to the northeast with some acceleration.

With maximum sustained winds of 65 mph, Tropical Storm Earl is forecast to become a hurricane by Wednesday, the NHC said. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles from its center. Heavy rains and flooding are expected to impact the northern Leeward Islands, U.S. and British Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico today.

The NHC on Monday recommended residents in the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico monitor the progress of Tropical Storm Earl, which formed in the Atlantic late Friday.

The storm is located about 315 miles north of St. Thomas and 615 miles away from Bermuda. Earl is currently moving northward at about 7 mph.

Forecast models call for Earl to curve away from the U.S., and the storm is not expected to be a threat to Florida.

“Slow strengthening is possible during the next few days,” the NHC said.

Hurricane Danielle lost some power Saturday and reverted to a tropical storm, but the system became a hurricane again Saturday night. It now has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and is 835 miles away from The Azores and inching west-northwest at 8 mph. It is expected to lose its hurricane status by Thursday.

Danielle became the season’s first hurricane on Friday, more than three weeks later than the statistical average of Aug. 11, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. It’s the latest an Atlantic season hurricane has formed since 2013 when Hurricane Humberto formed on Sept. 11.

