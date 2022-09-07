Earl continues to strengthen and could become Category 3

With the peak of hurricane season only three days away, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring four systems in the Atlantic: Hurricane Earl, Hurricane Danielle, and two tropical waves.
Neither hurricane is expected to have an impact on the U.S.
It’s the first time there has been more than one hurricane at the same time in the Atlantic since 2020, according to AccuWeather.
Earl, which became a hurricane Tuesday evening, continued to strengthen Wednesday morning and is expected to become a major hurricane Thursday, with winds forecast to reach 125 mph. That would make it a strong Category 3 storm, which has winds of 111 to 129 mph.
Tropical storm warnings have been issued for Bermuda as Earl moves north.
Danielle continues to hang onto hurricane status and even strengthened slightly overnight as it meanders around in the north Atlantic.
The Hurricane Center said “massive high seas” extend nearly 350 miles from Danielle’s center. That’s about the distance from Tampa to Savannah, Georgia.
One of the tropical waves, located off the coast of Africa, could become a tropical depression by the end of the week.
The other tropical wave is expected to move off the coast of Africa by the end of the week.
Here’s the latest update from the NHC as of 8 a.m. Sept. 7:
Hurricane Earl
- Location: 485 miles south of Bermuda; 888 miles east of West Palm Beach
- Maximum wind speed: 85 mph
- Direction: north at 6 mph
Data from an NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to 85 mph, with higher gusts.
Strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Earl is expected to become a major hurricane late Thursday or Thursday night.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
—
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Yucatecan student will receive the 2022 GBEP Youth Award in Paraguay
The CICY doctoral student will attend.
-
Hurricane Kay prompts warnings for Mexico’s Baja California
Hurricane Kay will bring strong winds.
-
Two suicides in less than 24 hours in Yucatan
A man identified as José Carlos.
-
Expo Café 2022: September 8-10 CDMX
Expo Café 2022: From September 08.
-
Apple iPhone 14 Series Launch Event
It’s time for Apple’s biggest launch.
-
Under renovation 50 health centers in Yucatan
In the remainder of the year.
-
Thousands of Cuban migrants face new legal hurdles as soon as they set foot on US soil
Thousands of Cubans are arriving in.
-
Former Tere Cazola employee files complaint for sexual harassment and gender-based violence
The former employee identified as A.G.,.
-
Mayor Renan Barrera promotes “Adopt a Tree Program in Merida”
The Mérida City Council, through the.
-
The Washington Post says Mexico’s Maya Train project “divides Maya people in its path”
Some residents of the village Vida.
Leave a Comment