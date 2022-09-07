Earl continues to strengthen and could become Category 3

With the peak of hurricane season only three days away, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring four systems in the Atlantic: Hurricane Earl, Hurricane Danielle, and two tropical waves.

Neither hurricane is expected to have an impact on the U.S.

It’s the first time there has been more than one hurricane at the same time in the Atlantic since 2020, according to AccuWeather.

Earl, which became a hurricane Tuesday evening, continued to strengthen Wednesday morning and is expected to become a major hurricane Thursday, with winds forecast to reach 125 mph. That would make it a strong Category 3 storm, which has winds of 111 to 129 mph.

Tropical storm warnings have been issued for Bermuda as Earl moves north.

Danielle continues to hang onto hurricane status and even strengthened slightly overnight as it meanders around in the north Atlantic.

The Hurricane Center said “massive high seas” extend nearly 350 miles from Danielle’s center. That’s about the distance from Tampa to Savannah, Georgia.

One of the tropical waves, located off the coast of Africa, could become a tropical depression by the end of the week.

The other tropical wave is expected to move off the coast of Africa by the end of the week.

Here’s the latest update from the NHC as of 8 a.m. Sept. 7:

Hurricane Earl

Location: 485 miles south of Bermuda; 888 miles east of West Palm Beach

Maximum wind speed: 85 mph

Direction: north at 6 mph

Data from an NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to 85 mph, with higher gusts.

Strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Earl is expected to become a major hurricane late Thursday or Thursday night.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles.

