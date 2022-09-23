Dog tears off a child’s ear in Cansahcab, Yucatan

A 9-year-old boy, a 4th-grade student, was attacked by a dog that was inside a mini-supermarket known as MiniSuper USA, owned by Doña «Rosy». in the municipality of Cansahcab, Yucatan.
Cansahcab, Yucatan (September 22, 2022).- The minor was severely injured after the animal tore off more than 90% of his left ear.
The victim was taken to a private hospital in the city of Mérida for his care, and part of the child’s ear was also placed inside a bag, to try to rescue it with surgery.
However, the doctors pointed out to the relatives that the surgical intervention did not guarantee the rescue of the ear.
Around 4:00 p.m., local authorities reported that the minor was already at home and in good health, but without his ear.
And they said that the minor’s parents had presumably reached an economic agreement with the dog’s owner.
Likewise, the affected family did not file any type of complaint against the owner of the dog and the store.
For his part, the Mayor of Cansahcab, Paulino Ek, said he could not do anything, and it is up to the affected person to file the corresponding complaint before the Public Ministry.
It was learned that the dog had already attacked people crossing near the house on three other occasions, so the owners of the property have already started with masonry work to raise their wall higher, to keep their dog from attacking again.
