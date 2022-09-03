Danielle downgraded, while Earl gains strength

The fourth-named storm of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season, Danielle, took such a long time to gain a name, the system seems to have trouble wearing it well.

On Friday, Hurricane Danielle became the first hurricane of the season after a month of no named storms.

At 11 a.m. Saturday National Hurricane Center alert, Danielle, which had earlier that morning been downgraded to a tropical storm, with maximum sustained winds falling from 75 mph to 70 mph, with some higher gusts, remained at 70 mph. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles from the center.

National Hurricane Center’s 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, eastern map shows Tropical Storm Danielle’s position. The storm could become a hurricane again over the weekend.

Tropical Storm Danielle was about 915 miles west of the Azores. Danielle was moving west-northwest about 2 mph Saturday morning. A continued west-northwest drift is expected later in the day and Sunday, followed by a northward turn Sunday, the center’s hurricane specialist John Cangialosi said in his report.

Danielle is not expected to strengthen during the day Saturday but the storm could regain hurricane strength as its sustained winds once again top 74 mph sometime Saturday night through Monday. Sunday looks like the day Danielle regains Category 1 status.

Tropical Storm Earl

Tropical Storm Earl’s maximum sustained winds held steady at 40 mph with some higher gusts after it gained storm status Friday. The storm’s winds extend outward up to 175 miles, mainly to the north and east of the center. The storm was about 70 miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands.







