Create a wonderful pink experience in Celestún

Celestún is a fishing village located west of Mérida, about an hour away from the state capital.
Located within the natural reserve Reserva de la Biosfera de Ría Celestún, the feeding ground of the pink flamingo that is found in large numbers in some months of the year in the Ría that runs parallel to the sea of the Gulf of Mexico.
It is a rich and uniquely special place where you can also delight yourself with its delicious local gastronomy.
It has a canoe ride which consists of a series of natural channels of salt water, connected with cenotes and Ojos de agua dulce (Natural Water Springs). Each canoe has a capacity for 3 people, manually propelled by wood oars.
During the tour, you’ll be able to admire and learn about the different types of mangroves, contemplate and listen to the sound of birds, and look at the various types of fish and all the fauna that inhabits the canals while you chill and relax in this natural wonderful paradise.
You can also take your camera for you to create amazing shots of the flamingos and many bird species.
You will also have an interpretation of nature, and the proper care of it is given by expert guides who will be with you every step of the tour.
*Reservations by phone, email, or website are recommended.
9999421900 ext. 1005
https://www.culturyucatan.com/
https://www.facebook.com/viveyuc
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
—
Comments
more recommended stories
-
“El Corchito” a fantastic ecological nature reserve just minutes away from Mérida
El Corchito: “A natural wonder hidden.
-
The Coastal Dune is being destroyed in Progreso
Coastal dunes are a ridge, or a.
-
Protests and marches coming to Merida this week, here are the dates and locations
This coming week Merida will be.
-
Specialists propose that the Maya language should be taught in all schools across the Yucatán
In Yucatán, it was approved in.
-
Visit Izamal the first “Magic Town” in the Yucatan Peninsula
Did you know that Izamal was.
-
Mérida Restaurant Week is back for 2022!
After a two-year pause, forced by.
-
Semana Meridana: a cultural week to share amazing experiences alongside the community
The Yucatán Culture Department has created.
-
Mérida Sustentable: actions taken in favor of the environment
The Programa Puntos Verdes (Green Points.
-
What to do in case of a hurricane
According to the Plan de Protección.
-
Motorcycle tourism accelerates economic outflow in Pueblos Mágicos across Mexico
Biker Clubs create the Rodando Rutas.
Leave a Comment