Create a wonderful pink experience in Celestún

Celestún is a fishing village located west of Mérida, about an hour away from the state capital.

Located within the natural reserve Reserva de la Biosfera de Ría Celestún, the feeding ground of the pink flamingo that is found in large numbers in some months of the year in the Ría that runs parallel to the sea of the Gulf of Mexico.

It is a rich and uniquely special place where you can also delight yourself with its delicious local gastronomy.

It has a canoe ride which consists of a series of natural channels of salt water, connected with cenotes and Ojos de agua dulce (Natural Water Springs). Each canoe has a capacity for 3 people, manually propelled by wood oars.

During the tour, you’ll be able to admire and learn about the different types of mangroves, contemplate and listen to the sound of birds, and look at the various types of fish and all the fauna that inhabits the canals while you chill and relax in this natural wonderful paradise.

You can also take your camera for you to create amazing shots of the flamingos and many bird species.

You will also have an interpretation of nature, and the proper care of it is given by expert guides who will be with you every step of the tour.

*Reservations by phone, email, or website are recommended.

9999421900 ext. 1005

https://www.culturyucatan.com/

https://www.facebook.com/viveyuc

