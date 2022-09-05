On Friday, September 3rd, the City 32 shopping plaza was inaugurated in the north of Mérida, which has a focus on lifestyle and luxury brands and boasts different lines of business.

In the square you can find furniture and decoration stores, as well as fitness and spa venues, as well as a wide range of first-class restaurants and bars.

Also, there are local and national businesses such as Ki’Xocolatl, Kukis By Maru, Bachour, Magstone, Hovel Barber & Relax, Food Hall, Marbol, Cúcara Mácara, Mítica, among others.

Governor attends inauguration

On Friday, September 3rd, Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal inaugurated the work whose construction left an economic spill of 1,200 million pesos and more than 800 jobs.

With avant-garde and unique design in Mérida, Vila Dosal and the president of Grupo Palace Resorts, José Antonio Chapur Zahoul, toured the Palace Resorts building, which has 12 corporate offices, the shopping plaza, and the Hotel Camino Real with 130 rooms.

Highlighting the confidence of Yucatecan businessmen who continue to invest in the State, as a consequence of the certainty and security offered here, the Governor assured that what truly lifts people out of poverty is having a well-paid job with social security.

