Car accident on the Mérida-Tetiz highway, no injuries reported

A young man driving a Nissan Sentra sedan, lost control and ended up in a ditch, apparently, he was falling asleep behind the wheel.
The motorist was traveling from north to south, aboard the Nissan Sentra with Yucatan license plate ZBG517C, heading towards Hunucmá.
At mile 11, however, he dozed off, causing him to drift into the opposite lane about 20 feet into the brush. Luckily he was not injured, as he fell into the undergrowth, hitting only the front of the car with a tree.
The driver had no other choice but to call his insurance company to take care of the vehicle.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
—
Comments
