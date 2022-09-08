Buckingham Palace informed that Queen Elizabeth is under “medical supervision”

Queen Elizabeth II is “under medical supervision” at her residence in Scotland after doctors expressed their concern “for Her Majesty’s health.”
LONDON, ENGLAND —It comes one day after the 96-year-old monarch pulled out of a Privy Council meeting, which was to be held virtually after her doctors advised her to rest.
In a statement released on Thursday, Buckingham Palace said: “Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.” It added: “The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”
Prince Charles and Camilla were with the queen on Thursday, while Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton were on their way to the Scottish estate.
Prime Minister Liz Truss tweeted her thoughts to the Queen and her family. “The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime,” Truss wrote. “My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time.”
On Tuesday, Truss met the queen to be sworn in as the 15th prime minister in her long 70-year reign.
At Balmoral Castle on Tuesday afternoon, Truss officially took office after the queen asked her to form a new government in her name — a ceremony that has taken place between incoming prime ministers and the monarch for centuries.
It was the first time the handover took place at Balmoral and not the queen’s official residence of Buckingham Palace, as the queen has moved to her retreat in Aberdeenshire during the summer due to ongoing mobility issues.
