Ayuntamiento de Progreso carried out pruning and street cleaning tasks in Chelem

The Ayuntamiento de Progreso headed by Mayor Julián Zacarías Curi, carried out pruning and cleaning works in the beach community of Chelem.
The mayor himself went to the coastal town to supervise the actions that were being carried out on Calle 21, between 12 and 14, by Progreso’s Directorate of Public Services and Ecology (Dirección de Servicios Públicos y Ecología), in coordination with the Unidad de Comisarías.
Mayor Julián Zacarías pointed out the importance of improving the urban image of the streets and avenues of this port, but it also helps to create a better and healthier environment for the population, especially during the rainy season, when the number of insects that transmit diseases such as Dengue, Chikungunya, and Zika increases significantly in the region.
Meanwhile, the director of Public Services and Ecology, Canán Góngora Ortegón explained that these works included weeding, tree pruning, street cleaning, and garbage collection. He added that painting and lightning works were also carried out in the area, thus providing a healthy space for Chelem residents.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
—
Comments
more recommended stories
-
AMLO orders unconstitutional consultation to determine whether or not the Army should remain in the streets until 2028
President Andres Manuel López Obrador announced.
-
“Save The Children” raises funds for Yucatecan children and teenagers
The organization declared that they are.
-
During National Organ Donation Week, IMSS Yucatán emphasizes the importance of saving lives
It is estimated that the organs.
-
Yucatán ports closed and Mérida airport on alert due to Hurricane Ian
Due to the proximity of Hurricane.
-
The first cold front of the year arrives in Yucatán
In the early morning hours of.
-
Men at work on 4 sections of Mérida’s Periférico
This week maintenance works will be.
-
Ian slams Havana and heads up to Florida as a dangerous category 4
Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba.
-
“El Corchito” a fantastic ecological nature reserve just minutes away from Mérida
El Corchito: “A natural wonder hidden.
-
The Coastal Dune is being destroyed in Progreso
Coastal dunes are a ridge, or a.
-
Thousands return to Yucatan beaches
Progreso tourist activity is back to.
Leave a Comment