Ayuntamiento de Progreso carried out pruning and street cleaning tasks in Chelem

The Ayuntamiento de Progreso headed by Mayor Julián Zacarías Curi, carried out pruning and cleaning works in the beach community of Chelem.

The mayor himself went to the coastal town to supervise the actions that were being carried out on Calle 21, between 12 and 14, by Progreso’s Directorate of Public Services and Ecology (Dirección de Servicios Públicos y Ecología), in coordination with the Unidad de Comisarías.

Mayor Julián Zacarías pointed out the importance of improving the urban image of the streets and avenues of this port, but it also helps to create a better and healthier environment for the population, especially during the rainy season, when the number of insects that transmit diseases such as Dengue, Chikungunya, and Zika increases significantly in the region.

Meanwhile, the director of Public Services and Ecology, Canán Góngora Ortegón explained that these works included weeding, tree pruning, street cleaning, and garbage collection. He added that painting and lightning works were also carried out in the area, thus providing a healthy space for Chelem residents.

