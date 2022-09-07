Apple iPhone 14 Series Launch Event

It’s time for Apple’s biggest launch of the year. Tim Cook and Co. are all set to announce a slew of hardware today, September 7, during Cupertino’s “Far Out” event straight from their spaceship campus, aka Apple Park.

From swanky new iPhones to up-to-date Apple Watches and possibly, the next gen AirPods Pro, too, there will be a lot to unbox if rumour mills are anything to go by. More details on general availability of iOS 16, other Apple software are also expected.

There will be in-person media attendance for those who can make it, this year, contrary to the last such event which was completely virtual in the wake of a global pandemic. Obviously, you will be able to attend the launch virtually as well. There are multiple ways to do that.

Livestream of the Apple event will be available to watch on Cupertino’s website, YouTube channel for all and Apple TV app, provided you have a compatible device like the Apple TV 4K. The event will kick-off at 10am Pacific Time which translates to 10:30pm in India.

4 new iPhones

Apple is expected to launch four new iPhones at the event. These are the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Eagle-eyed readers would be quick to point out, there is no iPhone 14 Mini in the list. There’s a very high possibility that the mini-iPhone could get the axe this year in lieu of lacklustre sales— relatively to other sizes— which also means the vanilla iPhone 14 would become the cheapest in the lot. That’s one reason why we’re hearing that iPhone 14 price increase may not be as much as what it was in the case of the iPhone 13 last year. We’ll know soon enough.

There is another big new update if you’ve noticed. Apple is –reportedly—launching a “plus” iPhone after years. The last such iPhone was the iPhone 8 Plus even as Apple transitioned to making bigger, bolder iPhones with Pro and Pro Max monikers, which continues to this day. Bringing back the plus in naming also probably has something to do with the mini getting an early retirement.

And, of course, to further differentiate the more regular iPhone 14s from iPhone 14 Pro models. It’s going to be a big year for the pro iPhones, rumour has it. Apple has some big updates in the offing, apparently. iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to be torchbearers of Apple’s latest and greatest technology in 2022. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus may be more incremental in comparison.

We’re talking more powerful screens with smaller notch design, faster processing power courtesy the brand-new A16 chip, improved cameras with big, higher-res sensors to the tune of 48MP, and longer-lasting batteries with hopefully faster charging.

