AMLO expressed his rejection of the construction of a wall on the Isthmus of Tehuantepec

The construction of the anti-immigrant wall on the Isthmus of Tehuantepec was announced by Ambassador Ken Salazar.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador expressed his rejection of the construction of a wall on the Isthmus of Tehuantepec announced by Ambassador Ken Salazar as a method of migratory control and containment of drug smuggling to the south of the country.

After being questioned about the progress of the works at a press conference, the president assured that he had no knowledge of such plans.

He also disqualified the alleged plans proposed by the ambassador, considering that they are part of a propaganda strategy.

What does the wall on the Isthmus of Tehuantepec plan announced by Ken Salazar consist of?

The United States representative in Mexico, Ken Salazar, announced in May of this year the supposed plans of the Federal Government to build a 300-kilometer wall in the south of the country.

This was during the round of sessions he had with the Mexican government in the run-up to the Summit of the Americas.

The official explained that the plan to transfer border control to the Isthmus of Tehuantepec would facilitate the monitoring of migration and organized crime because it is a shorter strip than the north.

Finally, Salazar admitted that the United States seeks to shield the region for the economic opportunities it offers.

