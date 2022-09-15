AMLO attacks national media calling them liers

On Wednesday, September 14th, at his daily press conference, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, president of Mexico, attacked the national media assuring that they lie.

“The national media are completely dedicated to lies, with honorable exceptions so as not to generalize, but the vast majority of the information media, is totally false like never before in the history of Mexico,” AMLO said.

He explained that a campaign of this type, in which the press is dedicated to hitting and attacking the president, had not been seen since the times of Francisco I. Madero, back in the early XX Century.

“So we are going to be using our right of reply anyway because if not, they will crush us, there is an avalanche of fake news and lies like never before”, he concluded.

