AMLO attacks national media calling them liers

On Wednesday, September 14th, at his daily press conference, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, president of Mexico, attacked the national media assuring that they lie.
“The national media are completely dedicated to lies, with honorable exceptions so as not to generalize, but the vast majority of the information media, is totally false like never before in the history of Mexico,” AMLO said.
He explained that a campaign of this type, in which the press is dedicated to hitting and attacking the president, had not been seen since the times of Francisco I. Madero, back in the early XX Century.
“So we are going to be using our right of reply anyway because if not, they will crush us, there is an avalanche of fake news and lies like never before”, he concluded.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
—
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Mexico’s Armed Forces will continue with public security tasks until 2028
With the vote of the PRI.
-
Former mayor of Iguala acquitted for Ayotzinapa case
Due to a lack of evidence.
-
People condemn Prince Andrew’s return to public life
Since the death of the Queen.
-
8 members of an alleged human trafficking ring were arrested on the US-Mexico border
Eight people were arrested Tuesday in.
-
Tropical Depression Seven formed in the Atlantic
Tropical Depression Seven formed in the.
-
More resources from the 2023 budget will be allocated to the Mayan Train Project
The Federal Government plans to allocate.
-
AMLO said that 200 archaeologists are working on defining the Maya Train route in Quintana Roo
López Obrador assured that 200 archaeologists.
-
National Guard will shield Mérida with special operations during the weekend
Federal authorities will be in charge.
-
59 cases of monkeypox have been registered in Yucatan until September 13th
According to the State Health Secretariat.
-
Espita high school students receive laptops to boost their technological knowledge
Students from the Technical Secondary School.
Leave a Comment