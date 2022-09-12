AMLO announces that Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard will attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

AMLO recalled that his government sent condolences to the United Kingdom on the death of the Queen

“The Secretary of Foreign Relations will be representing the government of Mexico,” Lopez Obrador reported at his morning conference.

He recalled that his government sent condolences to the United Kingdom for the death of the Queen and said that the acceptance and wish for success will be sent to the new head of state, King Charles, when appropriate.

He explained that the Queen’s funeral will be held first and the process of the coronation of the new king will take time.

“We have already received the invitation to attend the queen’s funeral and I have decided that the Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Marcelo Ebrard, will represent us,” AMLO

The president read the message he sent the day the monarch died and did not rule out that they were among the first condolences sent.

He pointed out that Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard went to the British Embassy to sign the book of condolences.

