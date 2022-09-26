AMLO and Vila meet to follow up on Yucatan projects

Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador are working hand in hand to promote projects that will transform Yucatán

Vila and Obrador met to reassure their commitment to continue promoting activities that will detonate economic growth in Yucatán and all of Southeast Mexico.

During their meeting held this Sunday, September 25th, the governor and the president reviewed the progress of the strategic projects that are being carried out jointly, such as the Maya Train, the Gran Parque “La Plancha” and the construction of 2 combined cycle electric power generation plants.

Governor Mauricio Vila and President Andrés Manuel agreed to keep working hand in hand on projects and strategies that exploit the potential of Yucatán and the entire southeast for the benefit of the Yucatecan people.

In what would be their 2nd meeting so far this month and 8th this year, Governor and President followed up on the progress of the previously mentioned strategic works, which are being promoted in a coordinated manner between the State and Federal Governments for the development of the state and the area, the generation of more jobs and the well-being of families.

On this note, they reiterated their willingness to continue with the collaboration that the Federation has maintained to this date, especially in relation to those plans that contribute to developing and generating better employment opportunities for the people of our state.

Furthermore, Vila and Obrador pointed out that they will keep communication channels open and maintain a close relationship to continue promoting actions and programs that will benefit families living in the southeast of the country.

As part of the meeting, Vila and the Federal Executive followed up on the progress of the construction of sections 3 Calkiní-Izamal and 4 Izamal-Cancún, both of the Maya Train project, a project that will continue to promote the economic reactivation and tourism development of the state.

In the presence of the director of Fornatur, Javier May Rodríguez, Vila emphasized that this is a work that brings many benefits to the state’s economy, with the arrival of more tourists to the region through a fast and comfortable means of transportation, but also with the important generation of sources of employment.

Along with the Secretary of Defense (SEDENA) Luis Cresencio Sandoval, and the Secretary of Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat), María Luisa Albores González, Vila and AMLO spoke about what is being done as part of the project to build a park on “La Plancha” land for the benefit of families in Yucatán and which, at the same time will contribute to boosting the tourism activity.

As a result of the Governor’s effort, on the 20th of this month Vila and the Secretary of Defense, Luis Cresencio Sandoval González, launched this project that will become a green area, as well as a new attraction for the enjoyment of families and the arrival of more tourists, with playgrounds, gastronomic market, artificial lake, boardwalk, skatepark, pet park, amphitheater, walkaways, sports areas, outdoor gym, museums, IE-Tram transportation unit station, among other amenities.

As previously mentioned, in response to the request of Yucatán’s community to turn this space into a green area, the Governor negotiated with López Obrador and later in a meeting with Sandoval González, stated that this space will be used for a public park and not given to the Army for the construction of housing and the new headquarters of the Guardia Nacional, as initially planned.

Therefore, it is worth recalling that, the Governor convinced the head of SEDENA to move the military installations to another part of the city and it was agreed that the park project in “La Plancha” would be carried out with an investment of $1.4 billion Mexican Pesos, a figure that includes the construction cost of the military facility in another plot donated by the Ayuntamiento de Mérida.

Finally, Governor Vila and President Lopez Obrador reviewed the project for the construction of 2 combined cycle power generation plants in Valladolid and Mérida, both of which are the result of combined efforts between the State and the Federal Governments to guarantee the supply of electricity, as well as the expansion of the Mayakán pipeline to guarantee the supply of natural gas to the state and contribute to lowering the cost of electricity rates.

