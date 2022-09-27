Amber Alert activated for 14-year-old Carlos Gamboa missing in Merida since September 6

Carlos Fernando Gamboa Cocom, 14, has been missing for several days without his family knowing his exact whereabouts.

The teenager was last seen on September 6, three weeks ago, in the Nueva San José Tecoh neighborhood, on the south side of Mérida.

The Yucatan Prosecutor’s Office announced this Monday night that the Amber Alert has already been activated to find him.

Carlos is a 14-year-old Mexican boy, with short straight black hair, he is approximately 1.35 meters tall and has a slim complexion.

On the day he was last seen he was wearing gray shorts, a bright blue shirt, and blue flip-flops.

If you know where he is or can help to find him, do not hesitate to contact any of the following telephone numbers: 800 00 26 237, 9999 303288 direct, and 9999 303250, extension 41164.

