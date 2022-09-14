59 cases of monkeypox have been registered in Yucatan until September 13th

According to the State Health Secretariat (SSY), to date, there have been 59 positive cases of monkeypox confirmed in Yucatán, to which the sanitary protocols have been applied. arranged by the federal government.

The state agency specified that all confirmed patients with this disease are male, with an age range of 23 to 53 years. Of the total cases, 55 belong to the municipality of Mérida, 2 to Kanasín, 1 to Progreso, and another to Umán.

To help cut the chains of contagion of this disease, citizens are urged to maintain the prevention measures provided by the Federal Government and the SSY, such as the use of face masks, constant hand washing and healthy distance, since their Transmission occurs through close physical contact with injuries, body secretions, respiratory droplets, as well as contaminated objects and surfaces.

Likewise, it is requested to be aware of the main symptoms of this disease, which are fever and the presence of skin lesions 2 days after the onset of symptoms. These eruptions are very characteristic due to the presence of liquid or pus with redness on the edge; They are usually larger and more abundant than in the case of chickenpox.

Associated symptoms include headache, muscle aches, chills, exhaustion, and swollen lymph nodes.

In case of skin lesions and any of the related symptoms, people are asked to go to their health center or family doctor to rule out or confirm their case, as well as stay isolated and avoid contact with more people to prevent the disease continues to spread.

The SSY calls on the population to remain calm and not let their guard down in health measures to take care of each other.

