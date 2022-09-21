101 cases of “monkeypox” in the Yucatan Peninsula



(Merida TYT) – In the Yucatan Peninsula there are already 101 cases of smallpox, revealed the federal Health Ministry, stating that Quintana Roo and Yucatan are among the four entities with the highest incidence rate as well as the highest number of infected people.

Last week alone, 316 new cases of this exotic pathology were registered in the country, 12 of which correspond to this region.

For the second time, Yucatan occupied second place nationally in the incidence rate of smallpox per 100,000 inhabitants.

Likewise, the problem increased by 3.4 percent with respect to the previous week.

Despite the increase of two new cases, for the fifth consecutive week it is in fourth place in the national table of contagion, and the disease is already present in four municipalities.

The Institute of Epidemiological Diagnosis and Reference (InDRE) informed that up to today, 1,367 cases of smallpox have been confirmed in Mexico in 30 states and unfortunately, there are two deaths.

According to the eighth Weekly Technical Report on Epidemiological Surveillance of this disease, as of Monday 19, a total of 2,547 people were identified as meeting the operational definition of probable cases, of which 1,367 are confirmed, 275 are under study and 905 have been ruled out.

“There are two deaths in which, during their medical care, lesions compatible with smallpox were identified and confirmed by laboratory; these deaths are being carefully analyzed by a group of experts in infectology to determine if there is an attributable cause of death to the smallpox virus infection,” the federal agency said.

However, no details were provided on the victims’ entity of origin. The InDRE reported that the 1,367 cases with positive results are distributed in 30 states, the first place being Mexico City, with 814 infections, followed by Jalisco, with 192 infected; the State of Mexico, with 115 positives; Yucatan, with 101 confirmed cases, and Quintana Roo, with 37.

As for the incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants, Mexico City is in first place, with 9.06, followed by Yucatan, with 2.64, Jalisco, with 2.24, and Quintana Roo, with 2.06.

The rate in the remaining 26 states is less than one, and the disease is absent in Tlaxcala and Durango.

As for the distribution by sex, 98 percent of the infections are in men, and the 30 to 39 age group is the most affected, with 47.6 percent, that is, 651 of the 1,367 confirmed cases.

Of the 13 under 20 years of age, six are 19 years old, three are 18 years old, and the rest are 17, 15, nine and three years old. The first case was reported in Mexico City on May 27 and confirmed the following day.

As of September 5, 60,841 confirmed cases of monkeypox have been reported worldwide in 104 countries, territories and areas in the six regions of the World Health Organization (WHO), as well as 23 deaths.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom

—







Comments

comments