Yucatecan students win an international science contest in Paraguay

Evelyn Noemí Lugo Góngora and Andrea Gabriela Burgos Magaña, who received the support of Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, made Yucatán and all of Mexico proud by winning first place in the International ExpoCiencias “Fecitec Girasoles” 2022 in Paraguay, with their project “Ciencia Maya. The amazing findings of the castle of Chichén Itzá”, standing out among more than 150 exhibitors from Latin America.

It must be remembered that Evelyn Noemí, 12, and Andrea Gabriela, 11, received the support of Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal in the form of air transportation and financial support to guarantee their attendance at this international meeting, a trip they made with their mothers.

As a result of this impulse, but above all of their effort, dedication, and love for science, the natives of Oxkutzcab, graduated from the “Valentín Gómez Farías” primary school took first place in the contest, where 150 exhibitors and more participated. of 300 basic education and high school students from countries such as Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, and, since Paraguay has exchanges, also from Germany and places in Asia.

With excitement and pride for their great participation, the Yucatecans sent their thanks to the Governor for the support provided to be able to travel to Paraguay to represent Yucatan and Mexico before their peers from other latitudes during that festival.

“Thank you very much, for your support we were able to get here and win first place,” they stated, after their participation in the cultural festival, where the most representative of each country and delegation were presented.

Their science project, a prototype that through a model demonstrates the descent of Kukulcán, the Feathered Serpent from the Maya worldview, was the one that most captured the attention of those attending the event since the Yucatecan exhibitors did not fail to attract the interest of the audience throughout their presentation and their speech.

The international ExpoCiencias “Fecitec Girasoles” 2022, takes place in Paraguay from August 22 to 28.

