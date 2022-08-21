Yucatecan students to participate in an international science forum in Paraguay

The talent, effort, and dedication that Evelyn Noemí Lugo Góngora and Andrea Gabriela Burgos Magaña have put into their science project was recognized by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, who supports them with air transportation and an economic stimulus, earmarked for expenses on their trip to participate in the international ExpoCiencias “Facitec Girasoles” 2022, which will take place from August 22 to 28, in Paraguay.

Vila Dosal personally congratulated the natives of Oxkutzcab, graduates of the “Valentín Gómez Farías” elementary school, and reiterated their support for them to continue raising the names of Yucatan and Mexico abroad, with “Ciencia Maya. The surprising findings of the castle of Chichén Itzá”, a prototype that, with a model, demonstrates the descent of Kukulcán, the Feathered Serpent, as an important part of the Maya worldview.

Evelyn Noemí, 12, and Andrea Gabriela, 11, are being supported with economic resources for their flights and guaranteed their attendance at this international meeting, a trip that they can also take with their mothers, as well as financial support for their transfers and meals. , during his stay in the South American country.

The students, accompanied by their mothers and the head of the Women’s Secretariat (Semujeres), María Cristina Castillo Espinosa, explained to the Governor what their innovative initiative is about, with which they will be measured in the contest, as worthy representatives of the entity and the whole country.

Both students said they felt very excited to have personally met Vila Dosal and that he offers them help so that their work can cross borders and be recognized in different parts of both the Republic and the world, which is one of his main aspirations.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom

—







Comments

comments