Yucatecan Ejidatarios block the Cacalchén – Hoctún highway, they demand fair payment for their lands

A group of Yucatecan Ejidatarios blocked the Cacalchén – Hoctún highway to demand fair payment for their land, which will be used for the Maya Train project.
On Thursday, August 4th, at 6 in the morning, a group of Ejidatarios blocked the Cacalchén – Hoctún highway demanding fair payment for their lands where the Maya Train is already under construction.
Starting at 6 in the morning, a group of Ejidatarios led by José Vargas blocked the Cacalchén – Hoctún highway, and they will not move until they reach an agreement with the executive representatives of the Maya Train Project and comply with the correct payment of their land.
Protesters block the section Cacalchén – Kimbilá
Apparently, for four days they also blocked the works of the Maya Train in the Cacalchén – Kimbilá section, but they have not yet received a response on the matter.
Vehicles stranded by the blockade
Given the blockade of the Cacalchén – Hoctún highway, numerous vehicles remain stranded waiting to continue their journey, although most of them have seeked other alternatives to reach their destination.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
