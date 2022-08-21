Yucatan with a strong presence in Durango

Through a colorful artisan and gastronomic display, the colors, smells, sounds, flavors, and textures of Yucatan seduced Durango, where governor Mauricio Vila, inaugurated the third edition of “Yucatan Exposes”.

It is the maximum commercial, tourist, and cultural showcase to promote investment, job creation, and business relations for small and medium-sized entrepreneurs in the state of Durango.

In the pavilion, visitors can find Cochinita Pibil, Marquesitas, and more; in addition, artisans exhibit shoes, guayaberas, bags, products made from honey, chocolate, filigree jewelry, and horchata, among others.

This showcase represents an opportunity for the Yucatecan artisans and small entrepreneurs to be able to offer and promote their products in other places, in order to find new customers and suppliers.

The traveling exhibition started on August 21st, and 50 exhibitors from the municipalities of Valladolid, Izamal, Tekit, Sinanché, Motul, Tixkokob, Ticul, Conkal, Dzan, Celestún, Teabo, and Mérida participate.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom

—







Comments

comments