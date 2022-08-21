Yucatan to Host “Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants” Event.

MÉRIDA, Yucatán — Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022, sponsored by San Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, will return on Tuesday, November 15, to a regular list and an in-person awards ceremony — the first whole gathering of Latin America’s gastronomic community since 2019. Previously held in Mexico, Colombia, Peru, and Argentina, the awards program will return to Mexico in 2022 with a new home here in Mérida in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism of the State of Yucatán.

Chefs, restaurateurs, media, and gourmands will gather in the cultural and gastronomic capital of Mexico’s southeast region for the pinnacle of the year’s culinary calendar to celebrate the richness and diversity of Latin American cuisine. An exclusive events program hosted throughout Mérida will culminate in the awards ceremony on November 15. Three special award announcements will precede the live program, including Latin America’s Best Female Chef Award on September 20, the Icon Award on October 11, and the American Express One To Watch Award on October 25.

Despite the toll Covid-19 took on the region’s restaurant sector, 50 Best will celebrate more dining venues than ever by announcing an inaugural list of 50 more restaurants ranked 51st to 100th in Latin America. The 51-to-100 list will be announced on November 3, shining a much-deserved spotlight on a more significant number of hospitality establishments and the region’s diverse culinary cultures.

“We are very excited to bring as many people as possible together from Latin America again in 2022,” said William Drew, Director of Content for Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants. “We look forward to celebrating more restaurants, teams, and culinary talent than ever, as well as experiencing the vibrant city of Mérida and exploring the gastronomically diverse region of Yucatán. At the same time, 50 Best aims to foster collaboration, inclusivity, and discovery, and help drive positive change in the hospitality sector.”

Michelle Fridman, Tourism Minister of Yucatán, called it “an honor” for the state to host Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022. “The Yucatán is home to one of the best gastronomy scenes, and as we start our celebration of a year of Yucatecan cuisine, we are thrilled to show the world’s greatest chefs our culinary offer,” she said.

The 50 Best organization’s role in promoting restaurants and showcasing culinary talent remains more crucial than ever, continuing to support the hospitality sector by inspiring diners to seek exciting gastronomic experiences.

Check out the list of “‘Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants’ 2021”

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom

—







Comments

comments