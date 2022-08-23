Yucatan SSP firefighters will receive new units and equipment

Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal delivered trucks and equipment for almost 22 million pesos and announced the acquisition of 20 new ambulances.

He also gave recognition and economic incentives to firefighters and paramedics for their careers, as well as the award to the “Firefighter of the Year” and the Second Class Police Merit to first responders.

Mérida, Yucatán, August 22, 2022.- In order for the agents of the fire department of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) to be protected and have the necessary tools to carry out their work, Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal delivered 5 new units and equipment for almost 22 million pesos, as part of the Yucatán Seguro initiative.

Within the framework of the International Firefighter’s Day, which was celebrated on August 22, the Governor also announced that, in support of the invaluable work carried out by the paramedic unit of the state security corporation, 20 new ambulances have been acquired, which will arrive in Yucatan at the beginning of next year, to expand coverage and so that they can carry out their work in better conditions.

At the event, Vila Dosal awarded economic incentives for more than 1.4 million pesos and recognitions to 48 firefighters and 14 paramedics from the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) for their 10, 15, 20, 25, and 30 years of service, as well as to the members of 4 squads who received the Medal of Honor for Merit “Comandante Jesús Manuel Pantoja y Cárdenas” for their performance.

He recognized the Third Police Officer Miguel Ángel Molina Torres for being designated “Firefighter of the Year”, who received an economic stimulus of 20,000 pesos from the State Government, for his heroism, courage, and professional capacity for having participated quickly and effectively in relevant services such as the rescue of two people in the fire of a 2-story building in Mérida.

