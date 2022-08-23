Yucatan is first when it comes to Foreign Direct Investment in Mexico

Yucatan had an economic spill of 283.8 million US dollars during the second quarter of the year, according to the Ministry of Economy.

The Ministry of Economy released the report corresponding to the second quarter of the year in terms of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) is concerned, where Yucatan ranked first with the highest growth in all of Mexico, registering an increase of 1,1331.7% during the second quarter of the year.

The amount registered for this increase is 283.8 million US dollars, the highest figure during the current administration and the second highest since registration began in 1999. The national value was 21.7%.

According to the Economy Secretariat’s report, the subsectors with the highest investment were the manufacturing industry; followed by temporary accommodation service and food and beverage preparation; and trade, which among the highest value.

In the same period, the countries that sent the largest flow of FDI to Yucatan were the United States, Argentina, and France.

Yucatan has a portfolio of more than 200 investment projects, above 100 billion pesos, by international and even global firms, such as Amazon, Accenture, Fincantieri, or Tesla, which will be developed in the coming years in the state and that will create thousands of jobs, direct and indirect.

Also, in recent days, the Governor of Yucatan announced a series of investments by 8 companies that will leave an economic benefit in the state of 2.8 billion pesos and the generation of more than 3,200 new jobs in the municipalities of Peto, Espita, Tetiz, Umán, Ticul, Mocochá and Mérida.

With these new investments, so far this administration has attracted more than 110 billion pesos on more than 245 private investment projects, which in the coming years will be generating thousands of jobs, both direct and indirect.

