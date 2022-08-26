Yucatan is a worthy representative of the meetings industry in the Americas

In the 12th edition of IBTM Americas, Yucatan had wide participation as a guest State, as part of the strategies for economic and tourist reactivation, promoted by the administration of Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, as well as a result of its promotion in the national and international spheres.

(TIMES MEDIA MEXICO).-The Yucatan is one of the seven states in the country with the greatest capacity to receive large events, in the Siglo XXI Convention Center, with 23,000 square meters, and the International Congress Center, with 9,200 square meters, the only venue in all of Mexico with LEED certification Platinum on three levels, located a few meters from the hotel zone in downtown Mérida.

The Yucatecan territory offers security, certainty, connectivity, and several tourist options. That is why different reactivation actions have been carried out to attract convention tourism: only during June 2022, 45 conventions were held in the state, which means an increase of over 542 percent, compared to the seven that were registered in June 2021.

For the recent month, 150,921 overnight visitors arrived, a figure higher than that registered in the same period last year, while the accumulated from January to June continues in a growth trend, if measured with the pre-pandemic stage, with a total of 775,984 travelers, a number almost four percent higher than the accumulated then.

With the Yucatán Meetings brand, the Public Trust for the Development of Meeting Tourism (Fideture) in the state had a presence at IBTM Americas, with the collaboration of 13 exhibitors, who shared the quality of its offer in the matter.

The participating companies and organizations were Adventures Mexico, the Mexican Association of Hotels in Yucatan (AMHY), Holiday Inn, Los Aluxes, Camino Real, Amigo Yucatan, BPO Congresos y Convenciones, Controltur, Hacienda Xtepén, Courtyard, KGroup Wellbeing Meetings, Maelca, Mayan Heritage, Mayan Incentives. , Mice Meetings and MM Incentives.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom

—







Comments

comments