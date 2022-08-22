Violent death of a young man shocks Celestún

A 25-year-old young man (aka) “Pulpito” was found dead approximately one kilometer south of the port of Celestún. It was a brutal crime since he was found burned together with his motorcycle, about 100 meters from the beach. Just about 200 meters from the soldier base.
The discovery was made by walkers who were going to bathe in that part of that beach, but when approaching they came across the burned body and a motorcycle on top. It was around 11 o’clock in the morning when they caught a glimpse of the body completely charred, and they immediately notified the authorities.
When police officers arrived, the place was immediately surrounded to carry out the first investigations of what clearly could be a crime.
The body was lying next to a motorcycle, and on top of it, there were remains of palm trees, which would have been used to set it on fire and make it burn faster.
The victim was identified as Luis Diego (aka) “Pulpito”, originally from Celestún, and who was last seen alive early this Sunday, dancing in the light and sound that took place in the center of this coastal municipality.
The investigations began immediately to try to confirm if it was a crime, and to find out the cause of the death of this unfortunate boy.
It was one of his sisters who had the painful task of identifying the remains of Luis Diego. While a while later, those in charge of the investigations began to roam the length and breadth of the port, in search of the author or authors of this brutal homicide. Finally, it was learned that there would be at least two people responsible for the atrocious act and one would have been arrested, who would be the one with whom the now deceased was dancing. Family members and PEI agents were also said to have gone looking for a suspect. However, the authorities maintain total secrecy.
