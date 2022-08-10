  • Crime,
    • US Embassy issues security alert for Guadalajara after shootings, blockades, and clashes

    Photo: Cuartoscuro


    State authorities reported a confrontation between members of the armed forces and alleged criminals in Ixtlahuacán del Río and Cuquío, Jalisco.

    After a confrontation between agents of the Mexican Army and the National Guard against alleged criminals, the United States Embassy issued a security alert for Guadalajara, Jalisco.

    According to local authorities, multiple roadblocks, burned vehicles, and shootouts between Mexican security forces and suspected criminals were reported across the state.

    For this reason, the United States Consulate in Guadalajara maintains that “it has instructed employees to follow the advice of the authorities and remain in place until further notice.”

    The state governor, Enrique Alfaro, reported that the events are “the product of a confrontation on the border between Ixtlahuacán del Río and Cuquío, where they set fire to vehicles on the highway to Saltillo, to try to prevent the passage of the police corporations.”

