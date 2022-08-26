Uman announces second edition of “Expo Plantas Mi Casa”

Following the guidelines of Mayor Gaspar Ventura Cisneros Polanco, in which spaces for commercial development are generated for the residents of the Capital City of Industries, “Expo Plantas Mi Casa” will have a new edition.
UMÁN, Yuc., August 25, 2022.- Ten participating nurseries have seen good results from this type of strategy for the benefit not only of their production and sales but of the people of Uman.
According to Gener Mena, head of Rural Development in Umán, the 10 nurseries that participated in this event last weekend obtained an economic benefit of just over 30 thousand pesos each; a considerable amount when it comes to the commercialization of small species of plants.
These are plants with costs that range between 35 and 300 pesos depending on their species, and it should be noted that they are part of the range of plants that are considered the basis of Mexican herbal medicine.
The new edition will be held on a date still to be defined, but it is a new scenario that was non-existent, and local producers have rated positively, which is why they are requesting a new edition of this Expo.
Dr. Marina Vera, representative of the Yucatan Scientific Research Center (CICY) thanked the authorities for promoting these spaces and for understanding the importance of the conservation of the Yucatecan flora and traditional medicine, which is why through their work seek to share their knowledge with citizens to preserve bioculture.
As part of her contribution to the environment, Eng. Nidia Palma, a representative of Arboles y Palmeras del Sureste, donated 76 trees and palm trees to the municipality, to be planted in public spaces for the benefit of the entire population and to have more “green spaces” in the city.
