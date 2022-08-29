Two journalists were shot to death in Colombia

Two journalists were shot to death by unknown assailants on a motorcycle, who attacked them while they were traveling in a car on a highway in northern Colombia, police said on Sunday, August 28.
(Reuters).- Leiner Montero, the director of an online radio station, and Dilia Contreras, the director of an online news website, were killed near the municipality of Fundacion in the department of Magdalena as they were returning from patron saint festivities in a nearby village.
Magdalena police commander Andres Serna said that, according to preliminary investigations, a fight had occurred involving Montero and several others.
“After this act of intolerance, the journalist decided to leave in his car alongside Dilia and another man, and on the way, they were killed,” the officer told reporters.
“We are committed to the citizens of Magdalena to resolve in the shortest possible time this sad case involving two journalists who were highly appreciated among their union, family, and acquaintances,” he added.
Although authorities said it remains unclear whether the murders were related to the journalists’ profession, the Foundation for Press Freedom called for the case to be investigated quickly, and for their work to be taken into account during the investigation.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
—
Comments
more recommended stories
-
National strike at Semarnat
Workers attached to the Semarnat Workers’.
-
Texas man sets fire to homes and shoots residents as they escape the flames
Four people are dead after an.
-
Launch of NASA’s Artemis 1 test flight postponed
After months of tests, troubleshooting and.
-
Hundreds visit Sisal on the last Sunday of the Summer Vacation period
Hundreds of people flocked to the.
-
Couple arrested for drug dealing in Kanasín, Yucatan
State and federal authorities searched a.
-
Body of missing radio host found in Mazatlan, Mexico
A body found earlier this week.
-
Man dies after being hit by car in downtown Mérida
The Mérida Municipal Police reported a.
-
NASA’s Artemis I mission that will journey around the moon to be launched today
Launch day has finally arrived for.
-
Mérida will have five new parks
The projects will be carried out.
-
Campeche woman arrested during a police operation in Progreso
The operation was carried out during.
Leave a Comment