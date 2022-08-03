Two cases of monkeypox confirmed in Merida

The Yucatan Ministry of Health reported that the first two cases of monkeypox have been registered in the state.

(SSY).- Health authorities are making a call on all Yucatecans to be aware of the symptoms and maintain hygiene measures and a healthy distance to prevent the spread of the virus.

In a statement, the state health authority pointed out that just a couple of days after the announcement of the arrival of monkeypox in the country by the federal Ministry of Health, Yucatan reported two cases of two males residing in Mérida, which are isolated and under medical treatment, and their situation is stable.

The Yucatan Ministry of Health is following all actions in accordance with the protocols established by the federal Ministry of Health, as well as the pertinent measures in these cases.

